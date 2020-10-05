2020 Toys for Tots kick-off campaign begins October 6 in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Christmas will be here before we know it, which is why the Marine Corps League Lake Superior Detachment 764 is kicking off its Toys for Tots campaign on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 7:15 p.m.

Toys for Tots collects toy donations for children in the Marquette County area to make their Christmastime a little bit brighter.

The campaign will be held at 9687 U.S. Highway 41 in Champion, six miles west of Ishpeming next to Jerzi’s 41 Sports Bar and Grill.

For more information on Toys for Tots, you can visit its website.

