24 COVID-19 cases related to recent American Legion event in Munising

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — LMAS District Health Department has reported a growing number COVID-19 cases associated with an event on Oct. 2 at the American Legion in Munising.

The Legion closed on Oct. 5 due to two positive cases of individuals who were in attendance.

As of Sunday, the number of cases associated with this event has grown from 2 to 24.

If you were at the American Legion on Oct. 2 and have symptoms, please contact your healthcare provider.

If you have been notified by LMAS as being a close contact of any person with COVID-19 and told to quarantine from 14 days of your last contact with them.

The American Legion in Munising will remain closed until at least the beginning of November.

