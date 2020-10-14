24 COVID-19 cases related to recent American Legion event in Munising

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — LMAS District Health Department has reported a growing number COVID-19 cases associated with an event on Oct. 2 at the American Legion in Munising.
The Legion closed on Oct. 5 due to two positive cases of individuals who were in attendance.
As of Sunday, the number of cases associated with this event has grown from 2 to 24.
If you were at the American Legion on Oct. 2 and have symptoms, please contact your healthcare provider.
If you have been notified by LMAS as being a close contact of any person with COVID-19 and told to quarantine from 14 days of your last contact with them.
The American Legion in Munising will remain closed until at least the beginning of November.
