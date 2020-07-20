3 swimmers rescued from Little Presque Isle over weekend

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — Early Sunday afternoon, Negaunee State Police Troopers were dispatched to an incident where three subjects had been swept out into Lake Superior in a strong undercurrent from Little Presque Isle.

Bystanders noticed the 3 swimmers, a 38-year-old male, 10-year-old female, & 11-year-old male, were about 150 yards out from shore screaming for help.

A female beach goer on shore swam out to the three subjects that were drifting away to attempt to rescue them while her boyfriend called 911.

The female was able to get the endangered swimmers all together and helped them to begin to swim back to shore. Other beach goers on the shore swam out life jackets and flotation devices to the exhausted swimmers.

The three subjects were brought on to shore as EMS, State Police, DNR Officers, Coast Guard and Marquette Township Fire Department units arrived on scene.

The two juvenile swimmers were medically cleared and released on scene to family members.

The adult male subject was transported by EMS to UPHS for a medical evalution.

