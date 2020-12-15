Adventures in vintage

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – John and Laura Teichman have been selling records for over 8 years, but this year they opened a storefront.

The Emporium sells records, toys, antiques, collectibles, furniture and more. John Teichman says opening a store seemed like the next step.

“We happened on the space, got a great landlord and a great location in downtown Marquette,” said Teichman. “And what I think it’s really about is sharing the love of the things that we enjoy with this community and inviting everybody in.”

Opening a store during a pandemic is a unique challenge. Teichman says it’s been exciting and challenging.

“You really want to just open those doors wide and just pack the place and bring as many people in and unfortunately that can’t happen right now,” said Teichman. “And so we’re really staying focused on what’s going to keep us here for the long term which is keeping people safe, making sure that people are comfortable and doing it in a real fun but controlled kind of environment.”

In the interest of safety and following COVID-19 precautions, The Emporium is only welcoming customers by appointment. Teichman says this also allows them to help customers on-on-one.

“If there’s something that you’re looking for our attention is focused on you and what you’re looking for,” said Teichman. “So we can be very specific and very tailored to what everybody’s looking for.”

Teichman says they have something for everybody and can usually find any record someone is looking for.

“Everybody is welcome and we want there to be something for everybody and it’s beyond records as well too so it’s collectables and antiques and furniture and toys and all sorts of stuff,” said Teichman.

The store has vintage and new vinyl. Teichman says there’s an experience with vinyl that can’t be had when streaming music.

“There’s a whole ritual that goes along with this, from the jacket to the artwork inside to the inner sleeve to cleaning it to the memories and the experience of listening to that record,” said Teichman.

The Emporium is open 11:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. daily. To make an appointment you can call or text them at (906)-373-6183 or (906)-373-7157.