Author talks and music events hosted by Peter White Public Library throughout September

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s another month of events at the Peter White Public Library and Carolyn McManis spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about some of them.

On Wednesday, September 24, Maryka Biaggio will be talking about her newly released novel, Eden Waits which is based in the Upper Peninsula. It’s a Zoom video chat, Zoom ID 836 8442 5653 (pwd: EdenWaits).

Upcoming music events include an outdoor concert by the DayDreamers on Tuesday, September 15. It’s on the lawn of the library by Front St. The library asks that people attending wear masks and practice social distancing.

Another event is Yooper Uke Week which the library is partnering with the Hiawatha Music Co-op to host with events on September 17 and 19.

This is also Carolyn’s last time in the studio with us. She is retiring this month. Thank you, Carolyn for stopping by every month and Local 3 wishes you all the best in your retirement. Congratulations!

