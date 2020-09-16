Beach and trail clean-up at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore set for September 26 in honor of National Public Lands Day

MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – Pictured Rock National Lakeshore is taking part in National Public Lands Day by hosting a beach and trail clean-up on September 26, 2020 from 9:30-12:30. Volunteers are needed to help pick up trash on our beaches, overlooks and trails. If interested, please sign up ahead of time by calling: 906-387-3700.

Volunteers will meet outside of park headquarters at the end of Sand Point Road (N8391 Sand Point Road, Munising, MI) or Grand Sable Visitor Center (E21090 County Road H58, Grand Marais, MI). We will hand out bags and gloves and send you off to various locations. Participants should dress for the weather, bring sunscreen, lunch and/or snacks, and their own water bottles.

Scott Berry, a park ranger spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.

Scott says this year they have seen an increase in litter along the beaches.

National Public Lands Days is the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer event for public lands. Established in 1994 and held annually on the fourth Saturday in September, the event brings out thousands of volunteers to help restore and improve public lands around the country. The theme for National Public Lands Day 2020 is “More Ways to Connect to Nature.”

