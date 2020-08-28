Big Brothers Big Sisters launches new initiatives, encourages the community to volunteer

MARQUETTE, Mich., (WJMN) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Marquette and Alger Counties, added two new programs that help them continue outreach during COVID-19.

The first new program, Big Neighbors, provides supplies to families that help them get outdoors for more activities. According to Jayne Letts, executive director, they’ve helped provide masks, sanitation supplies and equipment for outdoor recreation.

“For example, we might help with some food we might help with basic supplies such as sanitation products, masks, those types of things and then also we’ve been getting some great donations to help out so that the kids can have things like hiking boots or they might need a life jacket, things of that nature to help them with outdoor activities,” said Letts.

Letts says they’ve had great community support for the Big Neighbors program.

“The community has provided a lot of support for that program and we think it’s going to be an ongoing thing,” said Letts

The other program launches soon and is called Beyond School Walls. The program will match up big and little sisters or brothers for virtual mentorship. The pairs will be provided with topics to talk about and activities according to Letts.

“They’re going to be matched through zoom, it’s going to be coordinated and supervised by our program staff,” said Letts. “We’re going to have activities that they can do together and things that they can talk about every week.”

BBBS is doing this program because they have always done a school based program, but with the changes in schooling this year they’ve also adapted.

“We’ve always had great school based programs and we don’t know how that’s going to go this year this is in preparation for that,” said Letts.

One-on-One mentoring in person has been maintained with some changes. BBBS encourages outdoor activities and attention to COVID-19 guidelines when meeting in person. Letts says they’ve also been providing guidance specific to COVID-19 for mentors.

“We’re providing PPE for all of our matches, they have sanitation items and they have their masks,” said Letts. “In addition to that we are strongly encouraging and all of our interviews now that we do with our prospective bigs and littles are done outside.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Marquette and Alger Counties are still accepting mentors and children for their programs. Letts says you can call for more information on any programs, or you can go online to apply.

