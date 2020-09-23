Blackrocks Brewery celebrates Oktoberfest Friday, Saturday and Sunday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Oktoberfest at Blackrocks Brewery on Third Street in Marquette is happening September 25 – 27.
Throughout the weekend people can enjoy the following at the Brewery:
- Commemorative 1L Steins available for $10
- Tuba band on Friday and Saturday 4:00 -6:00 p.m.
- Chasin’ Steel Saturday 6:00 – 8:30 p.m.
- DaH Pretzel Guys serving pretzels and sausage Friday-Sunday
- The Burger Bus Friday-Sunday evenings
- Smelted Wood Fired Pizza Saturday evening
It’s also the return of their Oktoberfest beer. Steve Farr, Pirate of Propaganda at Blackrocks Brewery says they change it a little bit every year to better the beer.
Blackrocks Brewery has the following procedures in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 21+ only.
- Outside seating only.
- Face masks required (may be removed when seated).
- Must be seated at a table or bench.
- Please no loitering/wandering from your table.
- Maintain at least a 6’ distance from other groups.
- If the are at seating capacity you will be asked to wait until a later time.
