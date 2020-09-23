Blackrocks Brewery celebrates Oktoberfest Friday, Saturday and Sunday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Oktoberfest at Blackrocks Brewery on Third Street in Marquette is happening September 25 – 27.

Throughout the weekend people can enjoy the following at the Brewery:

It’s also the return of their Oktoberfest beer. Steve Farr, Pirate of Propaganda at Blackrocks Brewery says they change it a little bit every year to better the beer.

Blackrocks Brewery has the following procedures in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

21+ only.

Outside seating only.

Face masks required (may be removed when seated).

Must be seated at a table or bench.

Please no loitering/wandering from your table.

Maintain at least a 6’ distance from other groups.

If the are at seating capacity you will be asked to wait until a later time.

For more information, click here.

