BotEco Blanket Bash collecting blankets for those in need

MARQUETTE, Mich., (WJMN) – Friends of Ore Dock BotEco Center are hosting a blanket drive from November 9 through November 22 to collect blankets for people who need them in Marquette County.

Blankets must be new in their packaging to donate. They can be dropped off at the following locations:

Travel Marquette (Monday – Friday, 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.)

GEI consultants (Monday – Friday, 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.)

Pasta Shop (Daily, 11:00 A.M. – 8:00 P.M.)

First Bank – Marquette and Ishpeming locations (Monday – Friday, 8:30 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.)

You can also make a monetary donation on their webpage for the event.. You can check the Ore Dock BotEco Center Facebook Page for more updates on the blanket drive and other events. The blankets will be distributed during December by the Salvation Army.