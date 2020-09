MARQUETTE, Mich., (WJMN) – Bowling alleys in regions 6 and 8 were able to open mid-summer with restrictions. Superior Entertainment Center waited to reopen because of the decrease in visitors they normally see in the summer and opened on September 3.

Patrons to the establishment have to follow all guidelines for social distancing and masking. Some changes that Superior Entertainment center has made include requiring reservations, extra sanitizing and decreasing their capacity to 25%.