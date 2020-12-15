Bridge linking trails, communities reopens in Alger County

MUNISING, Mich. (AP) — A $1 million bridge project connecting communities and trails in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has been completed.

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service’s Hiawatha National Forest say the Doty Bridge on Coalwood Grade in Alger County recently reopened.

The new 130-foot bridge over the North Branch of Stutts Creek replaces a temporary bridge in place since 2000 over a former railroad trestle near Munising, southeast of Marquette.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources trails specialist Paul Gaberdiel says the bridge serves as a major link for snowmobile and off-road vehicle trails between many communities. It also provides an economic impact.

