Bridge project closes section of Coalwood Grade in Alger County

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — A bridge replacement project on the Coalwood Grade, between Shingleton and Wetmore in Alger County, will reroute off-road vehicle traffic until December, beginning August 31.

“We have been working for a decade to acquire the $1 million in Recreation Trail Project funding for this bridge replacement, derived from federal gas-tax revenue,” said Paul Gaberdiel, eastern Upper Peninsula trails specialist with the DNR’s Parks and Recreation Division.

“We are very pleased to begin this cooperative project with the U.S. Forest Service.”

Work to replace the 130-foot bridge over the North Branch of Stutts Creek will improve the ORV and snowmobile route over the Coalwood Grade, which is a major route that connects Munising with many other communities.

A detour around the construction had been developed.

