Bridge replacement project to create temporary detour in Marquette County

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — A contractor working for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Forest Resources Division is expected to begin work September 14 on replacing a bridge over Deer Creek, north of the Dead River Basin, in Marquette County.

The bridge being replaced with an aluminum, arched box culvert is located on Willow Creek Road, southwest of Marquette County Road 510 in Ishpeming Township.

A detour along an existing snowmobile trail, which has been upgraded recently to accommodate the additional traffic anticipated, will go into effect September 25.

All stream work will be completed by October 15, with a tentative date of November 13 scheduled for final completion of the project.

The DNR’s Forest Resources Division is funding the project.

Latest Stories