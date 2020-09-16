Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Care provides 200 free lunches for essential workers throughout Marquette community

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – very year for National Assisted Living Week, Brookrigde Heights Assisted Living and Memory Care finds different ways to give back to the community and this year they wanted to do that by giving free meals to essential workers. They had 200 meals prepped on Wednesday for people to pick up for lunch.

“I consider myself an artist in the respect that food is my canvas,” said Adam Lund, Executive Chef, Brookridge Heights. “To be able to give back to, not just our residents and our staff here, but to give back to the community as well is also a way it gives me a sense of self value.”

Employees at Norlite Nursing Home were some of the beneficiaries from the luncheon.

Celebrate the workforce at both organizations especially during the coronavirus outbreak,” said Wayne Johnson, Administrator, Norlite Nursing Center. “It’s a time to really focus our efforts on celebrating the individual workers who make resident care possible. The ones who are invested in making sure that the Marquette community has an excellent place for our elderly population to go.”

Brookridge Heights says they hope to do this again and reach more frontline workers in the future.

