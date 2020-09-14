Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Care to thank essential workers with ‘drive-thru’ style luncheon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The COVID-19 pandemic has changed operations at assisted living facilities everywhere. Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Care is no different.

“Well in my role, pre-COVID, is I organized a lot of group activities and events,” said Jamie Weeder, Resident Experience Director, Brookridge Heights. “Basically trying to make residents’ experience enriching and connecting.”

With no visitors allowed and no group activities at this time, that can be challenging for some of their residents.

“It can be very isolating right now,” said Weeder. “I mean imagine how isolating it is for anyone else but when you’re living in a community like this, it has the potential of being that way.”

Brookridge Heights has increased their staff in the activities department to give their residents more one-on-one attention and interaction

“We’ve had some wonderful, amazing assistants come on board who take their job incredibly seriously and the residents adore them and they very much adore our residents,” said Weeder.

Weeder says it’s not only beneficial for the residents, but for employees as well.

“One of my assistants, his name is Chip,” said Weeder. “He’s a retired physician and this role, this job for him has become, what’s keeping him sane. He comes to work everyday to be able to hang out with his friends. I feel the exact same way. It’s just anybody who want to connect with another person on any level.”

These are essential workers and Brookridge Heights it thanking all frontline heroes in the community this week.

“This is National Assisted Living Week,” said Jennifer Huetter, Executive Director, Brookridge Heights. “Every year they have a theme and this year is ‘Caring is Essential’ and our way of giving back to those who are caring for our residents as well for all of those in the community during COVID-19 is for us to do a heroes luncheon.”

It’s a drive thru style on Wednesday, September 16 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at Brookridge Heights located at 1901 Division Street, Marquette.

“All you have to do is call Brookridge,” said Huetter. “Let us know how many people need that lunch and then just drive through our parking lot and we’ll have a drive thru. It’s our way to be able to say thank you to all those out there that are making a difference as a frontline hero here in our community for both the community itself, as well as those that are serving and helping us here with our residents at Brookridge Heights.”

Space is limited. Huetter says there are still some available spots. People must make a reservation by calling (906) 225-4488.

