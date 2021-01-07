Bundle UP Mqt initiative to collect, distribute warm clothing donations this month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Spread Goodness Day founder, Anna Dravland, has found another way to help bring some warmth and kindness to the Marquette community.

Bundle UP Mqt is a clothing drive that derived from a Minnesota nonprofit called the Spread Sunshine Gang.

“I love finding other people who are engaged in the same way, and they were looking for ambassadors to expand their mission,” said Dravland. “So I applied and they asked if I wanted to host a local area Bundle UP Mqt instead of Bundle UP Minnesota. So it seemed like a no brainer to me. And I called a few friends to support it and made sure I can make it happen, and we decided to see what happens and give it a try.”

Dravland hopes Bundle UP Mqt inspires other people in the U.P. to start their own initiative.

“It just feels good. I sometimes find it’s a funny question ‘Why you do it?’ It’s like ‘Why not do it?’ We’re cold, and people need it. Even if they don’t, I think it’s a good message always to show that our community is supporting our community, and that’s something we’re really exceptional at in Marquette and the U.P.”

Dis n’ Dat and Model Tots resale in Gwinn will be one of the donors to the initiative. Any warm winter or clothing items such as coats and socks are welcomed.

Donations can be dropped off in a box left outside Bennett Media Group on Washington Street in Marquette beginning on Monday, January 11th through Friday, January 22nd. The box is accessible for donations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The clothing distribution will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Harlow Park in Marquette.