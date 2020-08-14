C.U.F.F. to host Pay to Play Shooting Day September 5 to benefit Courage Incorporated.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Citizens United for Freedom and Firearms is hosting a Pay to Play Shooting Day on Saturday, September 5. Funds raised will benefit Courage Incorporated, a non-profit that takes people with physical disabilities into the great outdoors. to experience things like camping, hiking and canoeing.

The event will be held at 1353 Mangum Road, Marquette with 11 carnival style stages will be available for all ages. From testing your skills to out-shoot top shooters Tate Thompson and Trevor Lescinsky to kids shooting nerf guns. You can try your hand at splitting the bullet on the axe head, lighting a match or splitting a playing card. You can also test your rifle skills with Annie Oakley style shooting with a mirror to try to win $100.

Organizers are still looking for sponsors. If interested, text or call Sarah at 920-290-4033.

For more information on the shooting stages, call Trevor Lescinsky at 252-902-4346.

