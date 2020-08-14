Caregiver Incentive Project scholarship program accepting applications from NMU students

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Caregiver Incentive Project (CIP), the nonprofit organization focused on improving the lives of the cared for by supporting caregivers, launches its scholarship program and is now accepting applications from Northern Michigan University students.

CIP will award three scholarships of $2,000 each to NMU students. This is the first of many scholarship opportunities available through CIP.

The scholarship program allows CIP to further its mission of incentivizing students to become or continue working as paid in-home caregivers within the existing systems as they attend school.

“I am thrilled to launch our scholarship program and provide such a great opportunity for NMU students,” said Eric Paad, Founder and President of CIP.

“It is our hope that we can encourage students to help us solve the shortage of quality in-home caregivers. With the ultimate goal of improving the lives of the cared for, we look forward to seeing the enthusiasm from NMU students to be part of the solution.”

The scholarships are restricted to NMU students and it is not dependent on field of study.

Applications and supporting documents are due to CIP by October 15 and the scholarships will be awarded on November 16. Students can learn more and apply at www.the-cip.com.

