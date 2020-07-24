Champion man sentenced to 25 years habitual domestic violence

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — A Champion man was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison after having been convicted at a Bench Trail of Assault with Intent to Commit Great Bodily Harm, Domestic Violence – Third Offense, and as a Violent Habitual Offender 4th or more.

Under Michigan law the Violent Habitual Offender statute mandates a 25-year minimum prison sentence.

39-year-old Justin Langsford was previously convicted of six felonies and 23 misdemeanors, including eight prior convictions for domestic violence.

According to the Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney’s press release, this trail is believed to be the only criminal trial held in Michigan during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trial was held before the Honorable Jennifer Mazzuchi.

Both the Defense and the Prosecution called physicians as expert witnesses to testify remotely via Zoom, as well as one of the investigating law enforcement officers who testified remotely. To maintain the Defendant’s Sixth Amendment Constitutional Right to a public trial, the case was live streamed to the public on the internet via You Tube.

The evidence presented at trial established that on Sunday, May 26, 2019 Langsford threw his domestic partner to the ground numerous times, jumped on her – broke her left leg in two places, and fractured a bone in her right foot. The Victim also sustained numerous bruises and a laceration on her back and her elbow.

“Domestic violence is one of the most dangerous crimes for women in our society, and the number one cause of homicide for women in our country,” said Marquette County Prosecutor Matt Wiese.

“Statistically, women in America face a greater danger of becoming a homicide victim at the hands of a current or former partner than by a stranger, or a random act of violence. The Victim showed great courage in coming forward, testifying, and ultimately holding this very violent man, and habitual perpetrator of domestic violence accountable.”

The defendant is now serving his sentence with the Michigan Department of Corrections.

