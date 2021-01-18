Chocolay ACE Hardware looking to add more local product

Marquette, Mich. (WJMN) – The Chocolay Ace Hardware posted on Facebook recently calling for ideas on what additional locally made goods should be stocked in their store.

Co-owner Adam Szczepanski, says they’ve had an overwhelming response to the post.

“We’ve had overwhelming response actually, just from our Facebook post dozens actually so we’ve had a lot of different applications and whatnot that we’re sorting through and we’ve already started to bring some products into the store,” said Szczepanski.

Some of the products sold at the store may not have a storefront to sell their products. Szczepanski says all of the store’s owners are from Marquette and want to support their community.

“We just appreciate our customers and local manufacturers, artists, you know people that are striking out on their own, and we’re always just here to support our local Chocolay community,” said Szczepanski.

There are many products already available at the store that are made locally.

“Whether it’s from ice chippers to food products to arts and crafts, cat toys, we even have for your snowplows on your truck aftermarket snowplow controls,” said Szczepanski.

Szczepanski says they are working on getting through all the messages they have received with recommendations for new products and new things will be added to their shelves soon.