Chocolay Raptor Center releases Saw-whet owl back into the wild

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The latest rescue from the Chocolay Raptor Center was released on Wednesday.

Local 3 News gave viewers a first look at the Saw-whet owl earlier this week as it prepared for its first flight back into the wild.

The owl was given to the Chocolay Raptor Center about two weeks ago after someone found it on the campus of Northern Michigan University. They think he left the nest a little too early.

“They pass through here while they are migrating,” said Bob Jensen, Chocolay Raptor Center. “They go south for the winter because they are so little they have a hard time in the snow. So they go south and apparently come through here in great numbers but they do it at night and you never see them.”

After a steady diet of mice and some much needed rest, the owl is back in the trees.

If you do come across any birds of prey that seem injured or abandoned be careful of the talons and call the Chocolay Raptor Center at (906) 249-3598.

