Chocolay Raptor Center releases snowy owl back into the wild

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – On Thursday afternoon, the Chocolay Raptor Center released a snowy owl back into the wild at Gent’z Homestead Golf Course.

The bird had been in the care of the center since late November after being rescued from a trail in Munising. When the bird was found, it was very weak and emaciated. The owl had to be hand-fed for a few days. Chocolay Raptor Center originally thought the owl was a young, male hatch-year bird. Due to its markings, the snowy owl is presumed to be a juvenile female. The bird was able to gain one pound during its care, weighing about four pounds in total.

“Well, we had [her] in an infirmary cage indoors where [she’s] pent up,” said And then we had [her] outside in an 8 foot by 12-foot cage, 8 feet tall where [she] could exercise [her] wings and we could determine that [she] was mobile. And then we put [her] in our 40-foot fly cage, and [she’s] flying back and forth and gaining a lot of strength getting [her] reconditioning. So [she’s] doing very, very well.”

There had been at least three other reports of snowy owls in the U.P. back in November. Two in the Keweenaw did not survive.