Chocolay Township cancels fall brush drop off

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MICH. WJMN) — Chocolay Township will not be holding their fall brush drop off this year due to safety and space concerns with the construction project on the Fire Station.

Residents that have brush to get rid of can bring it to the Marquette County Landfill free of charge and no permit is required.

Marquette County Landfill hours are Monday – Friday, 7:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Questions regarding this can be directed to Brad Johnson, Public Works Superintendent at (906) 249-1448 or bjohnson@chocolay.org.

