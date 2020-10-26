City of Ishpeming winter parking ban starts Sunday

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) — On Sunday, the City of Ishpeming parking ban will go into effect and run through April 30.

The ban prohibits the parking of a vehicle on any streets in the city between the hours of 1 and 6 a.m.

If a vehicle is found to be interfering with snow plowing during the ban hours, a vehicle on the roadway could be toward at the owners expense.

Violators of the city ordinances will have to pay $50.

Latest Stories