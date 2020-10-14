City of Marquette ‘Trick-or-Treating’ hours confirmed by commission

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The Marquette City Commission met on Tuesday to clarify what the cities plans are for the upcoming Halloween holiday.

On Saturday October 31, citizens are allowed to “Trick or Treat” from 4 to 7 p.m.

The commission recommends the community wears masks and social distance from other groups.

“Trick-or-treating is not cancelled; however, we strongly recommend residents adhere to safe practices as defined by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Center for Disease Control when trick-or-treating or distributing candy,” according to the 2020 Trick-or-Treating Guidelines set by the City of Marquette.

The commission also stated that a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.

For more of the City of Marquette recommendations for a safe Halloween, can be found below:

