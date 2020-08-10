Coast Guard reminds people about water safety at Little Presque Isle after fatality last week and multiple rescues this summer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The U.S. Coast Guard Marquette Station says there are many factors at Little Presque Isle that can turn a fun day in the outdoors into a dangerous situation.

“It’s a very narrow channel that you have to walk down and unfortunately we’ve seen an uptick in cases in that area specific about people being swept away on that little walkway just with the undertow and current that just happens to be so apparent underneath the water,” said Petty Officer II Terry Bailey.

This led to a fatality last week.

“Just between the past couple of months here at the Coast Guard station, we’ve responded to at least 20 people needing assistance out in that area in particular and there is a potential that there has been people maybe being swept out that were able to get back before assistance was needed,” said Bailey.

With it being a heavy tourist season, the rip current that goes through that area and more people adventuring out there Bailey says it’s important to keep safety your top priority.

“Some super important notes just to take away from this is just to always understand that there is a current that’s always going through that,” said Bailey “Always know the weather forecast for that day.” said If it’s going to be windy, that current is going to be a little bit stronger. Walking from the land side to the island itself, Little Presque always, always, always have some kind of flotation device. Because, if you do find yourself in a situation where you’ve been swept out and taken off into the lake, having a flotation device will be.. I mean it’s pivotal in your safety.”

Bailey says it’s important to know what to do in the event of an emergency situation.

“If you see somebody being pulled out, it’s extremely important to keep your eyes on them as long as possible and notify authorities, call 911,” said Bailey.

Latest stories