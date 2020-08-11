Coming to campus, check-in process at NMU includes COVID-19 testing

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The start of a new school year. It’s a mix of emotions for new students and their families. With the COVID-19 pandemic, that puts a whole other factor in going back to school.

“I’d like to meet more people but I think I’m going to be a bit more cautious about who that is and try to make sure they are on the same page as me,” said incoming freshman, Grace Mattson of Felch. “My dad has leukemia and then I have a baby, baby sister.”

On Tuesday, Mattson, a management major had to go through the check-in process before being able to go to her dorm. It started with a temperature check and after checking in she had to get tested for COVID-19.

“I didn’t know that I was going to have to do the COVID test by myself so that was a little unsettling but it was fine, I promise it was fine,” said Mattson.

Then she got her parking permit, checked-in with the dorm she is living in, got her laptop and items from the bookstore and was on her way. Using online tools, NMU was able to provide a check in process to help with social distancing and guide students on what to do.

“When I got here, I just had to say, ‘I’m here,'” said Mattson. “There was a little icon you could press on and then I filled out my forms and they just texted me and said we’re ready for you to come in and it was super easy.”

Some things will be a little different than planned, but like many students, Mattson is excited for college.

“Only one of my classes got moved to online and the rest of them are still in-person,” said Mattson. “But some of them got moved to versus four days a week, one of them got moved to two. Which is fine with me, it was my 8:00 a.m.”

Northern Michigan University released numbers as of Sunday on how many tests they’ve done, how many results came back and which of those are positive.

