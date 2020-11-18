Communication board added at Sandy Knoll elementary school

MARQUETTE, Mich., (WJMN) – Picture exchange communication boards help people who are non-verbal or struggle with communicating, communicate through pictures.

The Home Builders Association of the U.P. became involved with helping get resources together for putting a PECS board on Sandy Knoll elementary school’s playground. Sarah Foster helps run the Home Builders Association and saw a post on Facebook from Neily Collick, the mom of a Sandy Knoll student with autism who is nonverbal. She helped put the word out to the community and several organizations stepped up to help.

Signs Now gave a discount on the signs at less than half their cost, 41 Lumber provided the posts, and Tom Hall Contracting helped for installation. Project Jade was started on Facebook to help fund signs for the elementary school, Lakenenland, Delta Schoolcraft ISD – The Learning Center, Cherry Creek Elementary, Superior Hills, Gravereat and others.