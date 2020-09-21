Community Action Alger-Marquette in need of Meals on Wheels drivers

ALGER/MARQUETTE COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – Like the majority of us, Community Action Alger-Marquette (CAAM) has been trying to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic while still providing its services.

CAAM, a non-profit organization, is considered an essential agency for its services during the pandemic. This includes its Homelessness Prevention Program, Head Start, and Meals on Wheels.

During the first few months of the pandemic, CAAM had to change its Meals on Wheels food delivery program. Now it is back to providing 300 plus meals a day, Monday through Friday, for senior citizens across the two counties.

“They treat our drivers like a family. So they are seeing their families again […] that is sometimes their only person who is stopping to say ‘Hi, how are doing?'” said Michelle LaJoie, the executive director of CAAM.

CAAM is in need of full-time and substitute drivers for Meals on Wheels. Care aides and Head Start bus drivers are also needed.

Through the Michigan CARES Act funding, CAAM is also able to provide a new service, Eviction Diversion Program. It began on August 30 and will end on December 30.

“For the counties we are serving, this is a great program for our Mom and Pop owners of rental units. This is a fantastic way for them to recoup their funding when a renter cannot pay,” said LaJoie.

CAAM’s temporary Water Assistance and Water Repair Programs will also be ending December 30.

For more information on CAAM and its services, you can visit its website or Facebook page.

Latest stories