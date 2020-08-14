Community Foundation of Marquette County announces $58,000 in grants for local organizations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Community Foundation of Marquette County, including four affiliate funds – Negaunee, Greater Ishpeming, Marquette, and Gwinn Area – granted a total of $58,334 this year in the annual competitive grant cycle.

The Community Foundation of Marquette County is a tax-exempt, nonprofit, publicly supported philanthropic organization with the long-term goal of building permanent, endowed funds, for the broad-based public benefit.

$24,000 have been awarded to programs that involved Youth and Education, including: Forsyth Township Public Library for a summer reading program, Big Brothers Big Sisters for the Big Neighbors program, Girl Scouts Leadership Experience, and Lake Superior Village’s summer programming, among others.

$15,300 were awarded to programs related to human services, including: Feeding America’s food pantries, Lake Superior Hospice Association’s bereavement program, SAIL’s steppingstones to housing independence program, and emergency needs for the Women’s Center, among others.

Over $6,000 was awarded to health programs, including: resident care equipment for Trillium House, CPR and first aid training for the Caregiver Incentive Project, and patient care services for Cancer Care of Marquette County, among others.

$4,825 went toward environmental and recreation programs, including: Marquette Senior Center’s Senior Sampler, Courage Inc.’s 2020 Summer Adventure Season, U.P. Land Conservancy’s Peshekee Headwaters Nature Preserve Partnership Trail, and Yellow Dog Watershed Preserve’s Community Forest Trail Improvement and Stream Bank, among others.

$4,700 funded community improvement programs, including: Ishpeming’s Hematite Art Park, United Way’s Service Leaders, Marquette Beautification Committee’s Project Sparkle, and the Michigamme Township DDA to install handicap accessibility in their library, among others.

$3,325 was granted to programs that involve art, culture, and music, including: Marquette Regional History Center for an archaeology heritage program, Superior Arts Youth Theater for 2021 winter program, and Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum to open a gift shop, among others.

In addition, $10,000 was awarded to MAPS Education Foundation for the 1st to Finish Childhood Savings Accounts Program from the Marquette Area Community Fund. Each affiliate fund also granted funds to the COVID-19 Community Response Fund for efforts in their area. To view a full list of grants, visit the Community Foundation of Marquette County’s Facebook page.

