Construction begins on new parking lot at Sugarloaf Mountain

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Sugarloaf Mountain Natural Area will soon have more parking for its visitors.

Construction is currently underway for the first phase of the new parking lot, which is located south of the existing lot.

In August, the second phase of the project will involve lane closures along County Road 550. The third phase of the project will be improvements to the existing parking lot.

The County Road 550 recreation corridor is experiencing a large volume of visitor and truck traffic. Marquette County asks that all visitors and motorists remain alert and safe while traveling through the work zone. It is also advised to watch for pedestrians and expect to experience travel delays during construction periods.

The project is estimated to be completed by mid-September.

