Cooking with Alex: Black Bean and Chorizo Ragu

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Alex of Taste the Local Difference is sharing a quick recipe for a Black Bean + Chorizo Ragu adapted from the Good & Cheap Cookbook by Leanne Brown. Alex says it’s great to have around for the holidays and can be added to pasta dishes, nachos or as a burrito filling. Alex’s also recommends gifting folks some meal prep this holiday season, and this recipe is a great one to freeze & share.

Need more gift ideas? Check out the Taste the Local Difference Holiday Gift Guide. All finished shopping? Then consider getting yourself one of these great Michigan products.

Recipe – Black Bean + Chorizo Ragu

1 tbsp butter or oil

1 onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp jalapeño, minced

1 beet grated

½ lb. fresh chorizo, casing removed (sub: any other fresh sausage)

1½ cups canned or fresh tomatoes, puréed

1½ cups black beans (sub: butter beans, navy beans, or cannellini beans)salt + pepper to taste additional: spices like cumin, paprika, cayenne, oregano

Melt the butter in a pan over medium heat and swirl it to coat the pan

Add onion and cook for 5 minutes

Add garlic, jalapeño, grated beet and fresh chorizo, then sauté for a minute

Add the tomato puree and beans, then simmer to thicken the sauce & cooke the sausage, about 5 minutes on medium heat.

Taste and add salt and pepper as needed.

Keeps 3-4 days in the fridge, also freezes well.

Alex talks through the recipe in detail along with many others on her Cooking with Kids segment available on the Taste the Local Difference YouTube Channel. These segments are in partnership with Marquette Alger Regional Educational Service Agency.

