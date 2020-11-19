Cooking with Alex: Mini beef patties and checking out the Taste the Local Difference Holiday Gift Guide

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Alex Palzewicz with Taste the Local Difference invited Local 3 and its viewers once again into her kitchen via video chat to show us a tasty recipe. This month she features mini beef patties.

Mini-Beef Patties Recipe

1/2 small onion, small dice

2 carrots, small dice

1 medium shallot, small dice

3 cloves of garlic, small dice (veggies from Mighty Soil Farm in Chatham, MI)

1 tablespoon olive oil or pork fat

1# local beef (today’s is grass-fed beef from Guindon Farms in Cornell, MI)

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder (Alex used Leek Salt from Dynamite Hill Farms in L’Anse MI)

2 tablespoons all purpose flour (From Liberty Flour Farms in Skandia, MI)

6-8 bunches of parsley, destined and chopped fine

1. Turn a small sauté pan or cast iron to medium heat, add oil or pork fat and sweat the onion and carrot for 5 minutes.

2. Add the garlic and shallot and reduce heat, to low and let sweat for another 5 minutes. (Add a pinch of salt to help draw out moisture).

3. Add all the spices, parsley, flour, beef and sautéed vegges to a medium bowl and mix fully. The mixture should stay together well, but still be a little sticky.

4. Use a small scoop or spoon to portion and roll into equal sized round, thick discs. They are basically flattened meatballs which helps speed up the cooking process.

5. Put them on a pan and freeze first, then put the frozen patties in a bag so you can easily grab as many as I need.

Alex paired the patties with a pork & squash soup and a drizzle of maple vinegar and chili oil.

With people thinking about shopping for friends and family this holiday season, Alex mentioned the newly release of Michigan Local Gift Guide from Taste the Local Difference, showcasing all the Upper Peninsula businesses and organizations featured. Check out the Holiday Gift Guide yourself here: https://www.michiganlocalgiftguide.com/giftguide.

