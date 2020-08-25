Cooking with Alex: Summer corn and tomato salad

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Summer is here, and produce is plentiful in the U.P. Alex Palzewicz and Sara Johnson with Taste the Local Difference joined Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme to talk about local produce and Downtown Farmers Market which Sara is also the Manager of.

Alex and Sara says the food system is complex, and unfortunately, healthy and fresh food can sometimes be hard to access. One more recent advocacy project that food organizations in Michigan has been pushing for is getting SNAP benefits to be accepted via online platforms.

If you are in favor of this, you can sign on to a letter of support by visiting: www.localdifference.org/snaponline

This month Alex also showed viewers a fun recipe with Rebecca’s favorite vegetable, corn! That is a summer corn and tomato salad.

Summer Corn and Tomato Salad:

4-6 cobs of fresh corn – corn doesn’t need to be cooked, but can be if you’d like.

– Remove kernels from cob, watch the video to see Alex demonstrate.

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 red onions, minced

3-4 scallions, chopped thin

3-5 leaves of basil, chopped thin

1/2 cup feta cheese

2 tbsp olive oil

Juice of 1 lime

salt, pepper, red pepper to taste

1. Put all the ingredients in a bowl, mix well and enjoy! Simple and delicious. Guaranteed to impress your family or cookout guests!

