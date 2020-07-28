Cooking with Alex: What you can create with kohlrabi

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Alex Palzewicz of Taste the Local Difference and the U.P. Food Exchange joined Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme via video chat to talk about her favorite vegetable, kohlrabi and what you can do with it.

Alex talked about the plethora of local foods hitting Upper Peninsula farmer’s markets and grocery stores, why it’s so important to always keep shopping local and share why she’s so obsessed kohlrabi.

Visit the Taste the Local Difference Find Food and Farms page to learn about local food around the Upper Peninsula.

Learn more about kohlrabi here and check out this Campfire Kohlrabi recipe for when you are enjoying the natural beauty of the U.P.

Latest stories