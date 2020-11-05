‘Count every vote’ vigil held at Marquette County Courthouse

MARQUETTE, Mich., (WJMN) – Marquette community members gathered on the steps outside the courthouse today for a count every vote vigil.

Count Every Vote is a countrywide nonpartisan campaign that seeks election integrity. Marquette’s vigil organizer, Jenn Hill, says they held the vigil to recognize that the large number of voters this year is contributing to the time it is taking to count votes.

“We’re really excited that so many voters are taking part this year and we really want to make sure that every vote is counted,” said Hill.

Hill said that in the Upper Peninsula counting didn’t take as long because of the population size, but in other areas of the state some votes still haven’t been counted yet.

“Up here in theU.P. with our smaller population our votes were all taken care of by 3 or 4 in the morning but we know downstate our fellow Michiganders, their votes are still being counted right now almost 24 hours after the polls closed,” said Hill. “So we’re here to honor all the people who voted up here and also in solidarity with all the Michiganders whose votes are being counted right now.”

Hill said she thinks that one of the most important things we do as citizens is to vote.

“This is an incredible responsibility that is part of the founding of our country and I’m really glad to be a part of it,” said Hill.

The vigil was scheduled originally for Sunday, November 1 but because of the weather, the group postponed it for November 4. They also handed out free t-shirts and sweatshirts to attendees.

