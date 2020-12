GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – Dale’s light show in Gwinn started on December 6 this year and will run until January 2.

The lights turn on each night at 5:30 and stay on until 11:00. The lights are not on during the rain, muddy conditions or damp weather. It is free, but donations are accepted. There are over 100 lights that coordinate movement to music over a car radio.

You can find the lights in Gwinn at 950 E. Girl Scout Rd.