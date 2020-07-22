Diver Don reports a successful 2nd annual Marquette Lower Harbor Underwater Cleanup

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – In an effort to keep the waters of Lower Harbor clean, Don Fassbender, also known as Diver Don has put together an under water clean up the past two years to dive into the water and clean up as much trash as possible.

This years event on Saturday, July 18 was a success with help from about 30 divers, city crews and community members.

Crews pulled put tires, a bike, chairs, car batteries and lot of other miscellaneous trash from the water.

Diver Don spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the cleanup and why they do this.

To keep up with Diver Don on his adventures, click here.

