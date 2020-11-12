Donations needed for Women’s Center food pantry

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Women’s Center is in need of donations for its food pantry.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, donations to the center and its shelter have been low. Non-perishable foods such as canned fruits, vegetables, and dry goods are requested. Single-use items and hygiene care like toilet paper and diapers are also always needed.

“A lot of our families are in transition. They’re just moving out on their own,” said Cindi Depetro, the office coordinator. “They’re struggling, they’re just getting on their feet so they come to us for various items. And one of the items is the food pantry. Sometimes it’s just that little bit that gets them through the month so that they can stay on their feet without drowning in debt or with bills.”

Anything donated will be given to clients of the Women Center in Marquette and Alger Counties.

If you want to donate, items are asked to be dropped off at the Women’s Center Marquette location at 1310 S. Front Street between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.