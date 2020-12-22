Downtown Dining Challenge encourages Marquette community to support local restaurants

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is encouraging the community to support local businesses during the current dine-in shutdown.

They’re calling it the Downtown Dining Challenge. Here’s how it works: Get take-out from your favorite Downtown Marquette restaurant, bar, or cafe and snap a picture. Post that picture to social media, tag two friends, and challenge them to do the same. Use the hashtags #downtowndiningchallenge and #downtownmarquette when you post your picture to social media.

“Locally-owned businesses and restaurants make up the heart of our community,” said Tara Laase-McKinney, promotions and events coordinator of the Marquette DDA. “They are there supporting us during the good times when they’re able to. They’re sponsoring different events, they’re helping out with different sporting teams, they’re sponsoring things left and right. So now it’s kind of our turn to turn around and help them. They’re really hurting with these shutdowns so any way we can help them is great.”

For more information on what restaurants, cafes, bars in Marquette offer take-out/curbside pick-up/times of operation, click here.