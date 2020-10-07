Downtown Marquette farmers market moving back online

MARQUETTE, Mich., (WJMN) – Saturday, October 31 is the last physical Downtown Marquette Farmers Market at the Marquette Commons.

For people looking to purchase from market vendors on Saturday, November 7 and going forward, Sara Johnson, market manager, says planning ahead is important.

“It is pre-order only, so you do have to kind of plan ahead and you do have to order ahead of time so when you come to the commons on Saturday, it’s just for people that have placed an order to pick up,” said Johnson.

Orders must be placed by midnight on Wednesday before the Saturday they want to pick up their items. Additionally, they will be accepting payment through credit or debit cards and food assistance programs only. Johnson says you will be able to pay online with a card or in-person with accepted food assistance programs.

“You have an ordering period so starting at noon on Sunday until Midnight on Wednesday you can place an order we have about thirty vendors that are going to be offering their products for sale online,” said Johnson. “So you can shop from all thirty of them in one single order.”

Johnson says after placing your order you receive a confirmation then will be able to pick up your order on Saturday at the Marquette Commons during the assigned pickup times. She says you will need to wear a mask when picking up your items. Johnson says the first five weeks of the regular season were online and since then they’ve had time to fine tune the system.

“It was a solid investment that the downtown development authority made which is allowing our market to continue to operate regardless of COVID restrictions and things like that,” said Johnson. “So it’s really been a great safety net that’s allowed our vendors to continue making their livelihood, it’s allowed our community access to fresh locally grown food and handcrafted goods and all of that.”

According to Johnson, they assumed that the late fall farmers market would be online because of COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. She says using online ordering is the safest option for them.

“Usually the late fall market, it’s hosted inside at the commons,” said Johnson. “It’s a very small space and with social distancing, we could only have ten people in total inside at any given time with market staff and vendors that wouldn’t allow for any customers to come in and come through.”

Johnson says they are excited to reintroduce the online market to the community. You can start shopping online on Sunday, November 1 at 12:00 P.M. There is also a $15 purchase minimum for online ordering and a $5 distribution fee.

