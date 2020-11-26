Dozens of volunteers line up to deliver Thanksgiving meals to the elderly in Marquette

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette was busy this morning as volunteers prepped for Thanksgiving.

Little Brothers-Friends of the Elderly usually holds an in-person sit down meal, but with COVID-19 the organization delivered meals this year.

“I’m honestly very excited,” said Erin Shei, volunteer coordinator. “I can tell that the volunteers coming in are getting excited as well. It just feels good. It’s such a positive thing to do for the community, and I think it’s just a fun activity when COVID has been such a bad omen in world, that this is just the bright light of things right now.”

With over 200 hundred meals needing to be delivered, many people volunteered to help out. Some Northern Michigan University sports teams even helped decorate the bags.

“The volunteers are doing amazing. I don’t think this would’ve ever been possible without their help and support. And just the absolute most gratitude and thank you extended to all of our volunteers,” said Shei.

Each person who received a meal got all the classic Thanksgiving fixings, including turkey, cranberry sauce, and of course pumpkin pie.