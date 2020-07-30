Drunk driving accident in Ely Township

ELY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — On Sunday, Michigan State Troopers from the Negaunee post were called on a report of a vehicle driving erratically.

The vehicle was reported as swerving on the highway.

The driver of the suspect vehicle passed another vehicle, but struck it in on the rear driver side forcing it into the ditch. The suspect vehicle then went off the road to the right and rolled over several times before coming to a rest against some trees.

The vehicle had extensive damaged and the motor also separated from the vehicle.

The suspect driver was highly intoxicated, but did not admit to driving the vehicle.

Troopers and respondents searched the area in case there was someone else that had been in the vehicle. Nobody was found.

The 27-year-old driver from Calumet had minor injuries and was treated at the scene. He was arrested on suspicion of Operating Under the Influence of Intoxicants.

This is an ongoing investigation and Local 3 will update the story once more information becomes available.

Latest Stories