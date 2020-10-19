Emergency responders rush to crash on County Road 550 in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Emergency crews were dispatched to a crash along County Road 550 near Eagles Nest Road in Marquette County just before 4:30 on Monday afternoon.

Seconds after our crew arrived on the scene, an ambulance from UP Health System joined others already at the crash site.

What we observed was one car involved in the crash, which broke a utility pole in half on the northbound side of the road. The pole top half of the pole was suspended by the wires.

Firefighters and other first responders swarmed the car, working together to help free at leas one person trapped inside. Crews on the scene weren’t able to tell us how many people were in the vehicle or what condition they were in.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was assisting on the scene and with traffic control. County Road 550 was temporarily closed and drivers were being diverted onto Eagles Nest Road.