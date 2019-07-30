Fire at Pine-Ridge Apartments in Marquette

MARQUETTE — UPDATE 7/30/19 1:10 P.M.: The Marquette City Police Department has released this statement:

“The Marquette City Police Department are requesting that citizens avoid the area of the Pine Ridge Apartments due to an ongoing structure fire in apartment complex. The request being made is to assist police, fire and EMS with evacuation and fire fighting efforts. Additional information will be released as more is known. “

Local 3 News has received information that there is a large fire at the Pine-Ridge Apartments in Marquette.

