Fire broke out in North Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich., (WJMN) – The Marquette City Fire Department was dispatched to 110 E. Michigan Avenue for a reported structure fire.

As fire crews arrived on scene the Incident Commander immediately established command and noticed moderate smoke and fire conditions coming from the roof of the structure.

Fire crews performed an initial search of the structure and did not find any trapped occupants.

The fire was brought under control approximately 20 minutes after the initial crew arrived on the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

