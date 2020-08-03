Fire broke out in North Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich., (WJMN) – The Marquette City Fire Department was dispatched to 110 E. Michigan Avenue for a reported structure fire.
As fire crews arrived on scene the Incident Commander immediately established command and noticed moderate smoke and fire conditions coming from the roof of the structure.
Fire crews performed an initial search of the structure and did not find any trapped occupants.
The fire was brought under control approximately 20 minutes after the initial crew arrived on the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Latest Stories
- Doctors warn people without fevers may still have COVID-19
- U-M: Hunker down, students; MSU urges at-home study
- Census ending data collection for 2020 count a month early
- Police department with Elijah McClain case gets new chief
- Worries about 2020 census’ accuracy grow with cut schedule