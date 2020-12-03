Firefighters respond to flames at Marquette County Landfill

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Firefighters from four different companies battled flames at the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority Landfill on Thursday

The first call came in at 5:47 Thursday morning. Sands Township firefighters were the first on the scene. They are being assisted by Chocolay, Negaunee, and Marquette firefighters.

When we called Central Dispatch, they tell us no one was hurt. They are unsure of what exactly is on fire or where it started. They can tell us no one in the surrounding area is being evacuated and there are no immediate health concerns.







When our crew arrived on the scene just before 10 a.m. flames were still visible from a distance and large plumes of smoke filled the air.

The Salvation Army was also assisting to help keep firefighters warm and fed.

We were able to speak with a representative of the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority. They tell us a small structure was damaged during the fire. They had not identified exactly where or how the flames originated.

Firefighters will remain on scene for hours in case flames start again. Bulldozers and other heavy equipment were being used to smother the remaining embers