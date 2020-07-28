First-ever Mountain Goat Mash on September 12 will explore Munising trails and biking around the city

MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Munising Bay Trail Network in partnership with HCI/Jamadots is holding the first annual Mountain Goat Mash on September 12.

This is a new cross country bike race in Munising that will feature trails developed by the Munising Bay Trail Network. The 20 mile course will start at the Valley Spur trails, where riders will ride single track for 12 miles. They will then ride rough 2 track trails to the Munising Mountain Bike Park. There racers will ride Rock On! and the Munising Bay loop, before riding newer single track and finishing in downtown Munising for a total of 20 miles.

Zach Eckert, the race director spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.

As this is our first year, they offering one course, with hopes to expand in the coming years.

Registration is now open at https://www.bikereg.com/mountain-goat-mash. The race is $40/rider until August, then jumps to $55/rider. More info can be found at https://www.mbtn.org/mountain-goat-mash.

