First marijuana dispensary opens in Marquette, second location for The Fire Station Cannabis Co.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Fire Station Cannabis Company is officially up and running in the City of Marquette. Five dispensaries are coming to the city, and The Fire Station is the first.

The store says they have different options available on how to get products. Customers can order online and pick up inside or curbside. They can also come in the store and view their selection.

“This location is incredibly special because we put a lot of thought into customer flows,” said Logan Stauber, Owner, The Fire Station Cannabis Co. “It’s really dedicated to the customer. This store gives us the opportunity to spend a lot of time with each individual and for those that have questions. So we can either get people in really quickly or they can hang around for awhile and we can answer any questions that they might have.”

This is the second location for the dispensary located at 351 W. Washington St. They also have a store in Negaunee Township at 162 Heritage Drive. It was recently announced that there will be a third location in Houghton and they plan on announcing other U.P. locations in the future.

Latest stories