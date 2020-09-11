Following the path and power of words in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Project is called “Words to Live and Bike By.” The Marquette Public Art Commission put out the call and artists responded with enthusiasm. City of Marquette Arts and Culture Manager, Tiina Morin along with others from Marquette’s art community outlined the letters on the Holly Greer Bike Path Friday before artists leave there mark on Tuesday.

“I think Marquette is known for being a creative community. There’s always the unexpected that happens here. I really appreciate that about Marquette. So I think this is just another layer to Marquette. It makes it the great place that we all want to live here,” said Morin.

Locations and words include:

Founder’s Landing; “REMEMBER”

Marquette Commons; “GRATITUDE”

Mattson Lower Harbor Park; “DREAM”

Between Picnic Rocks & McCarty’s Cove; “RESPECT”

Clark Lambros Park; “HOPE”

We stopped by Founder’s Landing where the letters for REMEMBER were taking shape.

“Behind me is, Remember. We chose to have it at Founders Landing. A beautiful place in Marquette and really important to our local history. The design was inspired by Michelle Tucini. She’s a local artist and her friends will be painting a timeline of bicycles throughout history with remember. So each artist has their own vision and next week you’ll see all kinds of different artists,” added Morin.

Morin invites people to go and talk to the artists and let them know what you think. The project might be temporary. The words will be around through the next year, paving the way for new projects to come along.

“I think this is something that catches on, that people get excited and the ideas start flowing. So it will be exciting to see what’s next.”

Morin and the rest of Marquette won’t have to wait long. She talked about upcoming public art plans

“Projects like these, they grow. There’s a lot of mural projects happening in Marquette. Plans that are not just city but private. On Third Street there’s one in the works for next year. One just happened on Front Street, there’s another one going up shortly on Third Street near the library.”